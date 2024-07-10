Financial Irregularities Drop In Specified Entities – SIGA

Mr. John Boadu

The State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) has announced a notable decrease in financial irregularities within Specified Entities.

This marks a substantial progress in enhancing transparency and accountability in Public Financial Management.

The announcement was conveyed by the SIGA Director-General, John Boadu, during a recent staff durbar where he shared critical insights from the latest Auditor-General’s report.

Addressing staff, Mr. Boadu stated that the Auditor-General’s report for the year highlighted that the total financial irregularities in 2023 amounted to GH¢11.32 billion.

This figure, he said, represents a significant decrease from the previous year’s total of GH¢16.57 billion, reflecting a reduction of over GH¢5.2 billion or 32%.

“The latest Auditor-General’s report points out the effectiveness of our collaborative efforts with the Auditor-General’s Department and other regulatory bodies,” Mr. Boadu emphasized. “We have witnessed declines in various types of irregularities, including cash, unrecovered debts, payroll, tax, and stores irregularities, among others, compared to the 2022 financial year. This reduction is an indication of our commitment to strengthening financial controls and upholding integrity across Specified Entities.”

Mr. Boadu further noted that out of the 135 Entities audited and reported on in 2023, compared to 113 in 2022, procurement and contract irregularities were areas that still showed challenges.

” I want to commend you all for your hard work and commitment. However, we celebrate thisachievement with caution, recognizing that more work lies ahead,” Mr. Boadu added. “We must intensify our efforts to assist our Specified Entities to minimize irregularities reported in future audit reports, ensuring that they operate with the highest standards of governance and efficiency.”

He reiterated SIGA’s commitment to ensuring Specified Entities adhere to good corporate governance practices, operating efficiently and profitably.

By Samuel Boadi