Accra Mayor Calls For Youth Volunteerism In Sanitation

Elizabeth Sackey with some members of Buzstopboys

The Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Sackey, has called on the youth to actively participate in volunteer efforts aimed at maintaining cleanliness in the city.

The Mayor made the call when she interacted with the ‘Buzstopboys’ during the first day of the Homowo Clean-up Campaign, an initiative aimed at enhancing the city’s sanitation ahead of the annual Homowo festival.

Mayor Sackey emphasised the critical role of the youth in sustaining a clean and healthy environment, adding that their energy, enthusiasm, and commitment could make a significant difference.

“The participation of our youth is essential in our efforts to keep Accra clean. Their energy, enthusiasm, and commitment can make a significant difference,” she stated.

She praised the efforts of the Buzstopboys, a group of dedicated sanitation ambassadors, for their significant contributions to maintaining cleanliness in the city.

She highlighted their volunteerism as exemplary and urged more youth to emulate their efforts to sustain cleanliness and environmental health in Accra.

“The dedication and hard work of the ‘Buzstopboys’ are truly commendable. They have set a high standard for community involvement and have shown us that with collective effort, we can achieve a cleaner and healthier city. I encourage all young people to volunteer in similar initiatives to help maintain the cleanliness of our beloved Accra,” Mayor Sackey said.

The Homowo Clean-up Campaign, is being organised by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, the Ministry of Interior, Local Government Authorities, and Zoomlion Ghana Limited under the auspices of the Ga Traditional Council (GTC).

The clean-up exercise has so far seen the participation of various stakeholders, including the security services, traditional leaders, community leaders, sanitation workers, staff of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, and volunteers, all united in their commitment to improving the city’s cleanliness.