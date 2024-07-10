Police Probe Death Of 2 Children In Tamale

The abandoned car where the body parts of the victims were found being towed to the police station

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of two children in Kakpayili, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

A statement by the police indicated that the bodies of the children were found on June 30, 2024, in an abandoned vehicle in one of the compounds within the Kakpayili community, adding that the children had been reported missing on June 25, 2024.

The statement further disclosed that the bodies of the children have been deposited at Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy, while investigation continues.

Afa Abdul Rahman Madaha, a popular Mallam at Kakpayili near Bamvim, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region, was arrested by the police for allegedly engaging in ritual killing.

The suspect is accused of killing two children who went missing few days ago in Tamale.

According to residents, they suspected ritual killing because the bodies of the children were found in an abandoned car at the suspect’s house, which compelled them to set ablaze the house.

Assemblyman for Kakpayili Electoral Area, Hafiz Andani, who confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, said the twin boys and their friend went to the suspect’s house but only one of the twins went back home.

According to him, the mother of the twins asked the boy the whereabouts of his brother, and he responded that his brother and friend were at the suspect’s house.

He indicated that when the boys did not return, the mother of the twins raised an alarm about their whereabouts, and the suspect was questioned but he denied knowledge of their whereabouts.

Meanwhile, an informant told the parents that the children were in the suspect’s house, which prompted the residents to storm Madaha’s house to arrest and send him to the chief’s palace.

The Assemblyman stated that residents threatened to lynch the suspect, but the police rushed to the palace to rescue him.

However, investigations revealed that the body parts of the victims were found in an abandoned car at the suspect’s house.

The police, therefore, arrested the suspect and conveyed the remains of the victims to the Tamale Teaching Hospital mortuary for preservation.

By Eric Kombat