Fire Destory Akyem – Kwabeng Zongo

A fire outbreak allegedly caused by an electrical fault has gutted some properties at Akyem Kwabeng Zongo in Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

The fire razed down shops, destroying pieces of plywoods, barbering equipment, and about 500 bags of cement.

The incident which occurred on Tuesday night has rendered a family of seven homeless.

A victim, Rukayia Aburazan and six other family members explained to DGN Online that “all personal belongings were destroyed through the fire outbreak and for our observation we notified it was an electrical fault which led to the outbreak’’.

According to her, an assessment by officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) revealed that “items destroyed include sowing machine – 2, Television set – 1, bags containing clothing- 7, mattress – 2 and many other household items”.

The personnel of Ghana National Fire Service quickly stormed the area to douse the fire preventing it from spreading to other shops.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem – Kwabeng