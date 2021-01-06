Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce: ‘She’s done’

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are over.

Multiple sources tell Page Six that “divorce is imminent” for the Hollywood couple, with Kardashian hiring divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” says a source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Kim, 40, hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring, and Kanye, 43, remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending it with the Kardashian family, who drew criticism for their extravagant celebrations.

“Kim got Kanye to go up there [Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done,” the source continued.

The source added that while Kim has done much in the past to protect and help Kanye deal with his mental health struggles, “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.

“She is serious about taking the bar exam and becoming a lawyer, she is serious about her prison reform campaign. Meanwhile Kanye is talking about running for president and saying other crazy s–t, and she’s just had enough of it.”

Meanwhile, a separate source says Kanye, who became increasingly uncomfortable and irritated by the Kardashians’ over-the-top reality star lives, “Is completely over the entire family … He wants nothing to do with them,” adding he eventually found their reality show “unbearable.”