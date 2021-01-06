Youth Empowerment Synergy Now Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa

Youth Empowerment Synergy (YES-Ghana), an ECOSOC-accredited Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) at the forefront of youth development policy, practice and research in Ghana, has changed its name to Youth Opportunity and Transformation in Africa (YOTA).

The change of name is in line with the organisation’s strategic focus on connecting young people with opportunities to transform their lives, it said in a statement dated January 4, 2021.

“The new name reflects a renewed mission to inspire and equip young people to realise the future they want,” the statement added.

Since its founding in the year 2003, YOTA has been promoting policies and implementing initiatives that help young people succeed as life-long learners, productive members of society, and materially sufficient citizens.

Headquartered in Accra, with project offices in various regions, the organisation has provided tailored training for many young people leading to improvements in their leadership, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and life planning skills.

YOTA’s research has contributed to filling the gap in youth data and the evidence base for public policy, and the organisation has successfully advocated youth-inclusive policies at all levels through its Voices of Youth Coalition.

Undoubtedly, YOTA’s pioneering work up to this point has earned much recognition across the domain of youth development in Ghana and internationally.

Looking forward, however, the organisation wants to both consolidate its position as a popular destination for youth seeking opportunities, and to scale its interventions beyond boundaries. Under the new brand, YOTA will expand its successful skills and innovation programming, and work with others to drive national and regional agendas for youth-led development, grounded in the principles of partnership, social inclusion and empowerment.

“Now more than ever, Africa needs more and better focus on positive youth development that taps the massive potential of its young people as agents for sustainable development”, said Founder and Executive Director of YOTA, Emmanuel Edudzie.

“YOTA is ready to play a pivotal role in this effort, and invites the continent’s youth, governments, the private sector, and all other development partners to take up the challenge”, he added.

Meanwhile, YOTA has also announced a new logo to complement its new brand, and a new website – www.yotaweb.org.