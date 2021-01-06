126 Private Schools Collapse -GNACOPS

Data from the Ghana National Council of Private schools (GNACOPS) indicates that a total of 126 private schools have since March 2020 collapsed due Covid-19 outbreak.

The pandemic among other things left many of the schools in a state of financial difficulties, making it hard for many of them to operate a nationwide resumption of school activities approaches.

Per the data, the Greater Accra Region topped the list with 16 collapsed schools, followed by the Northern Region with 13, Ashanti Region with 11, Eastern Region with 10 and Upper West and, Bono East region with 10schools closed.

Other regions with closed schools include Central and North East Region 8, Western and Savana Region 7, Volta Region 6, Western North Region 5, Bono-Ahafo and Upper East Region 4, and Oti region with 3.

National Executive Director of GNACOPS, Enoch Kwasi Gyetuah said the closure of 126 schools means that an of average 37,800 and 2,394 teachers have been affected due to the unfortunate development.

“Most of the schools have sacked teachers during lockdown because SSNIT, GRA, NIIB and other regulatory body’s took the schools to court over contributing, saying, they had to sack them to be safe”, he said.

