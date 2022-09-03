Fire Guts 6 -Bedroom House At Adjriganor

Fire has destroyed some properties in a 6-bedroom house at Adjringanor, a suburb of Accra claiming to belong to the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor.

The house numbered 17 at First Plateau Loop, Adjiriganor is located behind the residence of late President Jerry John Rawlings.

In a statement, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) mentioned that pumps from Legon and Madina Fire Stations were dispatched to Friday’s fire which destroyed a walk-in wardrobe and other personal effects in a room of the storey building.

According to GNFS, it took firefighters 20 minutes to bring the smoky fire under control after receiving the distress call on Friday, September 02, 2022.

The fire was finally extinguished without recording casualty as residents were successfully evacuated to total safety.

“Fire Investigators are working hard to bring finality to the origin, cause and circumstances that led to this fire that destroyed the walk-in wardrobe and other personal effects in the affected room. Fire was successfully confined to the affected room only.

“The remaining 5 bedrooms and their contents were salvaged from fire damage by the plucky Firefighters,” the statement further said.

By Vincent Kubi