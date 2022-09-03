Safo & Nana Fredua-Agyeman Jnr Out With ‘Legacy’

Rapper Safo has teamed up with writer and poet Nana Fredua-Agyeman Jnr on a new and unique single titled, Legacy.

The song presents to music lovers a distinctive blend of music to jam with.

In a statement, the duo indicated that the relationship between rap and spoken word is harmonious.

“As rap is poetry with mostly up-tempo modulations, poetry in spoken word form is considered unlimited in terms of expression. Most collaborations of this nature account for some of the purest artistic representations,” it said.

‘Legacy’ brings the fusion of rap and spoken word to fruition in the beautiful piece.

Safo raps about his quest to leave a formidable legacy with his artistry. He tactfully delivers his journey to achieving success, his resolve and his uniqueness in three verses. The award-winning poet, Nana Fredua-Agyeman Jnr skillfully cements each verse with interrelated lyrics to consciously project the message.

‘Legacy’ produced, mixed and mastered by 3nity of Steezeyard Studios is a record that is substantially weighty as both artistes bring their sterling performances to bear.

The song has been released on some streaming platforms including Boomplay.

“I featured on ‘Legacy’ by Safo. It is a fusion of Hip Hop and Spoken Word Poetry. The combination of both genres has produced some of the greatest artistic works of all time. The theme was inspired by the knack and poise for greatness,” Nana Fredua-Agyeman Jnr wrote on Instagram when he announced the new song.