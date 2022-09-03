NYA, Zack Orji, Others For Jamaican Jerk Festival

Some unique African music talents will be performing at this year’s Jamaican Jerk Festival slated for November 13 in the USA.

The annual festival is the biggest Caribbean food festival in the USA.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the festival and it’s being celebrated with a series of activities throughout the year.

This includes the November 13 music performances scheduled to take place at the Miramar Regional Park in Miami.

In the past major artistes like Christopher Martin, Sean Paul and Shaggy among others have all performed on the platform.

This year some African acts are privileged to be sharing the stage for the first time.

They include Christy Nana Yaa Agyare otherwise known as NYA, and Zack Orji who will perform at the event in Miami.

They will be backed by an able team consisting of Nadine Rucinga, Janet Mutesi, and Haruna Seidu Soale aka Zoree and led by the manager; Prince Richard who is the CEO of Nonstop African Entertainment.

The group got invited to the festival after a video of NYA and Zack performing at a VIP event in Ghana went viral in the diaspora.

NYA who is both a singer and actress is enthusiastic about being one of the first Africans to ever perform at the festival.

“Honestly I feel great being part of the festival because we are the first Africans to perform on this platform. They want to promote afro-pop and do a merger so that Africans in the diaspora could patronise the Jerk festival as well. And it feels so good. I just don’t know how to describe my joy. This is going to be an opening for other Africans to probably be invited. But to think that we are opening it as the pioneers from Africa, it is a very great feeling,” she noted.

“It is humbling for me to be part of this great event.

We are proud of that and I can’t wait to get there and put our footprints out there,” Haruna Seidu Soale also added.

According to Prince Richard, “I have worked in the Caribbean most of my career in the west and I feel that this is a great first opportunity and hopefully, it will open many other doors.”

Both Nadine Rucinga and Janet Mutesi who are from Rwanda also said they are excited to be part of the festival.