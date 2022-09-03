I Can’t Live Without Being Dramatic – Akuapem Poloo

Social media sensation, Akuapem Poloo says she can’t survive without being dramatic on social media because it brings her money.

According to her, that is how she gets more deals to advertise products.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz Fm on Thursday she indicated that she wouldn’t be where she is today if not for her decision to be dramatic with her social media life.

“It helps so much. Drama has brought me this far. I’m a drama queen,” she stated.

“It is like without drama I can’t live. It is in my blood.

I get a lot from being dramatic. I get a lot of deals because the energy I use to advertise is so dramatic and it gets people’s attention on the products and people buy them,” she added.

However, she revealed that she is a very shy person and being dramatic is not part of her personality just that she does that for attention on social media.

Akuapem Poloo born Rosemond Brown has recently made a lot of headlines over her decision to convert to the Muslim faith. She has denied allegations that her decision to convert was because of a rumoured of an Alhaji who wanted to marry her.

However, she added that she is hoping to get married to a Muslim man soon.

By Fr ancis Addo