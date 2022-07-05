Fire Guts Jackline Mensah’s Home

Tik Tok star Jackline Mensah got her belongings destroyed in a fire-out break in her apartment in Accra on Monday night.

The beautiful actress and brand influencer announced the sad incident early Tuesday, thanking God for saving her life.

“I nearly lost my life last night. I was taking my shower when my house caught fire suddenly, starting from my studio. Really can’t explain how I feel now. And He that is in me is greater than he that is in the world. I am alive,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

“A few stuff got burnt but thank God I wasn’t sleeping or even stepped out of the house. I’d have turned to ashes. I’m still shocked,” she added in a separate post.

A lot of friends in the showbiz industry have since consoled her.

“Hey very sorry about that. Relax and don’t overthink ok. God is good,” Clemento Suarez said on Instagram.

“We thank God you are safe,” comedian Warris also said.

Her Tik Tok star Asantewaa also wrote, “So sorry Jacky…Thank God for your life.”

Jackline is currently one of the reigning names in Ghana’s showbiz industry. She rose to fame after posting videos of herself mimicking Ghanaian celebrities including the controversial dancehall act, Shatta Wale.

Her near perfection in mimicking the stars has drawn her a huge following on TikTok and Instagram. She subsequently became the first Ghanaian to reach 1 million followers with a verified profile.

She has since gone on to be a brand influencer, leading promotions for major brands. Gradually, she has endeared herself to the mainstream film industry and has so far featured in Yvonne Nelson’s movies ‘The Men We Love’ and ‘Fifty Fifty’.