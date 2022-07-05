Popular Nollywood Actor Homeless

Nollywood actor, Kenneth Aguba, is reported to be homeless after new images of the veteran living in an abandoned building surfaced.

Photos of him in circulation on social media captured him seated in an unroofed shelter with what appears to be cooking items belonging to him.

A Twitter user who released his photos said he lives in a dilapidated building.

“Veteran Actor, popularly known as Agụba, is reportedly homeless. The place shown in the photos is said to be where he currently lives,” the user wrote.

He joins several Nollywood actors who are suffering without adequate finances to take care of their well-being.

There have been calls for the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) to take drastic measures to help their colleague.

While the AGN is yet to react to Aguba’s viral photos, its national president, Emeka Rollas has made recent moves to address crowdfunding for veterans in distress, Pulse Nigeria reported.

Last month, the Guild introduced a Trust fund and HMO plan to aid members with health crises.