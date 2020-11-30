Fire Guts Korle-Bu ICU

File Photo

Fire has gutted the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The cause of the fire according to hospital management was from an electrical fault in the ICU.

Public Relations Officer of KBTH, Mustapha Salifu, reacting to the news said no casualties were recorded during the fire outbreak.

He also noted that the disaster was brought under control because some staff of the facility detected the problem early.

“The fire was detected early, so we were able to handle it as soon it started,” he said.

Me. Salifu said three patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 at ICU when the incident occurred, have been transferred to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for treatment.

“COVID-19 patients are safe and under control. There were also no casualties involved as a result of the outbreak,” he said.

He further hinted that there would be a refurbishment of the ICU.

This is about the fourth time the Greater Accra Region has recorded a fire outbreak this month.

On November 18, the Odawna market was gutted by fire, destroying over 400 shops.

Traders’ belongings and monies were also burnt beyond recognition.

The following day, it was reported that fire had swept some parts of the Sakumono School Complex in Accra.

The GCB Bank at Kantamanto was also gutted on 28, November.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri