Rawlings Funeral Date Announced

The Late Jerry John Rawlings

December 23, 2020 has been announced as the date for the burial of former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The family of the late President made the announcement on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Head of Funeral Planning Committee, James Victor Gbeho, in a press release, announced that the family in consultation with the government of Gnana have agreed on December 23, for the funeral.

The funeral is to be held at the Independence Square in Accra.

“The family is working in conjunction with government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course,” the release said.

Mr Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday November 12, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue