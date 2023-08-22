Fire Guts Mcbrown Onua Showtime Studio

In a shocking turn of events, the studio used for Nana Ama Mcbrown’s new show on Onua TV has been destroyed by fire.

The incident occurred in Accra, causing widespread panic among the staff and residents in the area.

Thankfully, firemen from the Headquarters Substation responded to the scene swiftly, containing the fire and preventing it from spreading to the surrounding buildings. Although parts of the reception area were burnt down, the firefighters were able to salvage the main studio area and the backstage.

Management of TV3 Ghana Limited, the parent company of Onua TV, commended the firefighters for their prompt response and efficient handling of the situation.

They expressed their relief that no major loss of life or property was recorded from the unfortunate incident.

Nana Ama Mcbrown, who is a popular Ghanaian actress and television host, has not released an official statement regarding the incident.

However, DGN Online sources close to her noted that she was not present at the studio during the fire outbreak.

Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire, but investigations are ongoing.

In the meantime, the management of Onua TV has assured viewers that the show will continue airing as scheduled, albeit from a different location until the studio is rebuilt.

This unfortunate incident serves as a reminder of the need for individuals and organizations to prioritize fire safety measures in their buildings.

It also highlights the importance of having swift and efficient emergency response systems in place in case of such emergencies.

By Vincent Kubi