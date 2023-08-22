NPP Confab: Ashanti MPs, Chairman Wontumi Cushion Delegates For Bawumia

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi

In the run-up to the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) super delegates conference on Saturday, the Ashanti Region Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, has announced that a group comprising of Members of Parliament (MPs) from the region, party leaders, and himself, will provide support to delegates attending the conference.

This support will include covering the costs of water, food, transportation, and other expenses associated with the event.

Chairman Wontumi, stated that the Ashanti Region has already chosen a leader who they believe will lead them to victory in the upcoming elections.

He further explained that during his meetings with the MPs, party leaders, and local chiefs, they recognized the contributions made by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia towards the development of the Ashanti Region. As a gesture of appreciation, they have decided to relieve the Vice President of the financial burden associated with the primaries and have vowed to cover the costs themselves.

Chairman Wontumi emphasized that their decision should not be misconstrued as an indirect way of campaigning for the Vice President, but rather as a means of recognizing and rewarding his hard work and commitment to the development of the Ashanti Region.

He reminded everyone that Dr. Bawumia played a crucial role in securing projects such as the Bonkra Inland Port, Kumasi Airport expansion, Suame Interchange, Konongo double-lane corridor, and Kumasi central market reconstruction, among others.

“Ashanti Region has spoken already and has decided to choose a leader who’ll lead us to break the 8,” Chairman Wontumi said in an interview on Monday, August 21, 2023.

“I’ve met the MPs and some leaders including some chiefs in the Ashanti Region during which we appreciated what the Vice President has done for Asanteman and for that reason he is spared the burden of bearing the cost of water, transportation, accommodation, food and other miscellaneous expenses far as the primaries are concerned since we have decided to honour those obligations.”

“The Vice President would rather be advised to focus on the other regions instead since he and the group in Ashanti have decided to provide the cash and other logistics needed to cater for the interest of the delegates”.

“Dr Bawumia was instrumental in the President’s decision to construct the Bonkra Inland Port, the Kumasi Airport expansion, the Suame Interchange, construction of the Konongo double lane corridor, Kumasi central market reconstruction project among others he lobbied for the region so we say ‘Ayekoo’ and we’ll reward him; Ashanti is noted for rewarding good and hardworking people”.

Chairman Wontumi concluded by stating that the Ashanti Region is well-known for rewarding individuals who have proven themselves to be hardworking and dedicated.

He expressed his confidence that this gesture would strengthen the bond between the Vice President and the region, and would further solidify their support for him in the future.

