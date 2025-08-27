Fire Guts Room

The gutted room

AN INFERNO has destroyed household items and an amount of cash in a room at Sepase in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The fire was said to have commenced in the room around 10:30am on August 20, 2025, and it consumed everything that it came into contact with within few minutes.

The blaze, reportedly, destroyed household and electronic items and an amount of GH¢5,000 before it was eventually quenched by firefighters.

A statement by the Abuakwa Divisional Police, confirming the fire outbreak, stated that no human casualties were recorded, adding that the cause of the fire is still not known.

“On 20/08/2025 at about 1030 hours, complainant Kwabena Konadu of Sepaase, reported that on the same day at around 0730 hours, his room at Sepaase was engulfed by fire.

“The blaze consumed his belongings, including clothing, electronic appliances, sofa chairs, and an amount of GH¢5,000,” the police report, sighted by the paper, disclosed.

But for the timely intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the inferno would have spread to other rooms in the house and cause more damage.

“Personnel from the Nkawie Fire Station responded promptly and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to adjoining rooms,” the police statement added.

According to the police, they visited the scene when they heard about the fire outbreak “and observed that the fire originated from the complainant’s room, destroying its contents.

“The affected section of the building appeared severely weakened, and the Municipal National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) team was alerted to assess the structure for possible demolition to avert further hazards.”

The police added that officials of the GNFS are still investigating to help establish the exact cause of the fire outbreak.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi