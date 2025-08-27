Young Referees Begin Training For FIFA U-15 Championship

Young referees during a training session

Selected referees from the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA’s) Catch Them Young programme have begun preparations for the upcoming FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) U-15 Boys Championship at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram in Accra.

A total of 10 referees and 10 assistant referees, drawn from Ghana’s 10 football regions, are undergoing intensive training to sharpen their technical and physical readiness ahead of the youth tournament.

Supervised by two GFA Regional Technical Instructors and a fitness coaches, the group is taking part in drills focused on running, coordination, and endurance.

They are also engaged in theoretical and practical sessions on the Laws of the Game to enhance decision-making and align with modern refereeing standards.

The Catch Them Young project, launched by the GFA to identify and nurture promising referees, is directly linked to CAF and FIFA’s referee development pathways.

Officials at Prampram expressed optimism that the camp will not only prepare the referees for the FIFA TDS Championship but also lay a foundation for their progression to national and international levels.

The FIFA U-15 Boys Championship will showcase Ghana’s top young football talents, with referees expected to deliver the highest officiating standards throughout the tournament.

BY Wletsu Ransford