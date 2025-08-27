GFA, Police CID Team Up To Tackle Football Threats

GFA Prez. Kurt Okraku and CID boss COP Lydia Yaa Donkor

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service have reaffirmed their commitment to working together to protect the integrity of Ghana football.

This was the focus of discussions when GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku paid a courtesy call on the CID Director-General, Commissioner of Police (COP) Lydia Yaa Donkor, at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Monday, August 25, 2025.

The meeting, held ahead of the 2025/26 football season, centered on strengthening co-operation to tackle three of the biggest threats facing the game—match manipulation, illegal betting, and hooliganism.

Mr. Okraku congratulated COP Donkor on her recent elevation to the role of CID Director-General and commended her past contributions to football as Head of Safety and Security at the GFA.

He emphasised the crucial role of the Police Service in safeguarding a transparent and secure football environment.

“As we prepare for a new season, we want to strengthen our relationship with the Police Service to fight the canker of match manipulation, clamp down on illegal betting activities, and ensure that violence and hooliganism are rooted out of our game,” Okraku said.

He assured the CID of the GFA’s readiness to deepen collaboration, not only to protect the integrity of competitions but also to create a safer matchday experience for players, officials, and fans.

COP Donkor, in her response, praised the GFA for proactively engaging the Police Service and reaffirmed the CID’s dedication to the partnership.

“We consider football a national treasure and an avenue for unity, development, and pride. The Police Service, through the CID, will continue to stand with the GFA in addressing emerging challenges such as corruption in sports, violence at match venues, and illegal betting practices,” she assured.

The courtesy call forms part of the GFA’s broader stakeholder engagement strategy as preparations intensify for the upcoming season.

The 2025/26 Premier League kicks off on Friday, September 12, 2025, with the GFA determined to deliver a safe, credible, and professionally managed competition.

BY Wletsu Ransford