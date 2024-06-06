Fire Guts Structures At Circle

Firefighters extinguished hot spots from a ferocious, wind-whipped fire that gutted over 100 wooden structures along the railway line near the Odaw drain at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra, yesterday.

The fire, which began around 5:30pm, is reported to have started with an ember and moved to a neighbouring wooden house, DAILY GUIDE gathered.

According to reports, the flames erupted swiftly, eventually devouring structures throughout the enclave, which is located under a GRIDCo High Voltage Transmission Line.

Some shopkeepers along the Odaw drain were able to save their items from the fire which caused a power outage in Adabraka, Asylum Down, Nima, New Town, Kokomlemle, and surrounding areas.

Firefighters responded to a distress call and battled the fire, which allegedly destroyed over 100 wooden structures, including brothels.

Around 7:30pm, firefighters were able to contain the fire but were unable to completely extinguish it.

An officer with the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Alex King Nartey, said, “The fire has been prevented from further spread. We are constantly engaging the fire.”

According to him, several firefighters were sent to the scene at the height of the fire, with crews drawn from the surrounding areas.

By Ernest Kofi Adu