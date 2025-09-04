Fire Injures Mother, Daughter

The gutted house and the mother and daughter displaying their injuries

A MOTHER and daughter have sustained body injuries after a fierce inferno gutted their house at Esereso near Kumasi on the midnight of September 2, 2025.

Rhema Nkansah, 23, and her mother Akosua Asakoma, 57, were sleeping in their house at Esereso when the fire started.

The mother and daughter then quickly woke up from their sleep and fled through the main gate, where the fire was said to be intense, causing body injuries to them.

The duo were rushed to the hospital, where Rhema, whose injuries were not severe, was treated and discharged. Her mother was admitted due to the severity of her injuries.

The Kuntanase District Police sitrep said the fire destroyed most of the personal belongings of the victims, but some neighbours assisted and extinguished the fire.

The police said “one Samuel Appiah of Esereso accompanied by one Rhema Nkansah, who had burns on her left arm and shoulder, came to the station and reported of a fire outbreak.

“Complainant statement has been obtained but the cause of fire is currently unknown. The investigator is on his way to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital to visit the victim.

“The Ghana National Fire Service branch at Bosomtwe will be informed to visit the scene and access the cause of the fire for further investigation,” the police report concluded.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi