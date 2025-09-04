Korle-Bu To Get Haematology Centre

The Leukaemia Project Foundation (LPF) is poised to ensure that people affected by leukaemia and other blood disorders in Ghana do not seek treatment abroad.

To this end, LPF in collaboration with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), is spearheading the construction of Ghana’s first Centre for Haematology and Clinical Genetics.

The foundation believes that the world-class treatment and research centre will help save countless lives in the country.

The centre will also provide advanced treatment options, diagnostic services, and training opportunities for medical professionals.

Gerard Hillary Osei Boakye, President of LPF, in a statement noted that the foundation is joining the global community in commemorating Leukaemia Month this September.

He noted that since its establishment in 2006, LPF has been at the forefront of advocacy, patient support, and healthcare development for leukaemia and related blood conditions in the country.

Mr. Boakye said, “Leukaemia Month reminds us of the urgent need for improved healthcare access for blood disorder patients in Ghana.”

He reaffirmed the foundation’s resolve to help eliminate preventable deaths from leukaemia and related blood disorders.

“The foundation will do this through accessible healthcare, education, and research,” he pointed out.

He disclosed that the foundation’s mission thrives on the generosity and collaboration of dedicated individuals and institutions.

Mr. Boakye also called for stronger support in the fight against blood disorders.

He was grateful to the foundation’s founding benefactors whose commitment has been vital in all administrative, technical, and architectural efforts toward establishing the centre.

“As we prepare to break ground for construction, we encourage more contributions, both in cash and kind, to help realise this vision,” he added.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi