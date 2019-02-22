Fire Outbreak At Makola

FIRE HAS reportedly broken out at Accra Business District, Makola.

The inferno is said to have started in one of the Cosmetic Shops in the Makola Mall.

Fire fighters are said to be having a tough time putting out the fire which started in the early hours of Friday, February 22.

Elis Robinson, Director of Public Relations, Ghana Fire Service confirmed the fire outbreak, saying that so far, three fire engines have been sent to the scene to try to fight the fire.

He stated that thick smoke coming from the basement of the mall is making the fighting of the fire a challenge.

However, Mr. Robinson added that the Fire Service has called for smoke extractors to extract the smoke so that the fire fighters can have access to the basement of the mall to fight the fire.

So far, no casualties have been recorded yet.

BY Melvin Tarlue