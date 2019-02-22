Robbers Attack Fire Officer

The Suspect

ONE OUT of three suspected armed robbers who attacked a senior fire officer and robbed him of his mobile phone has been arrested.

Suspect Daniel Amevor and his friends, according to the police, attacked Leading Fire Man (LFM) Paul Fofie in front of the Ghana National Fire Service Training School at James Town last Wednesday night.

According to the James Town Police, the hoodlums who were riding a motorbike, attacked the fire officer with a knife and slashed his left hand before snatching his mobile phone.

The two others, who managed to escape using a motorbike, have been declared wanted by the police.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, the Accra regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Efia Tenge, said the incident occurred around 11:20pm Wednesday night in front of the Ghana National Fire Training School.

The victim who was severely hurt raised the alarm which attracted other personnel who were then at the training school.

They gave the suspects a hot chase but while escaping, suspect Amevor fell off the bike.

He was arrested at the scene and sent to the James Town Police Station while the victim was also rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

A search conducted on suspect Daniel Amevor at the station revealed a jack knife he used in attacking the victim.

She said police have visited the victim at the hospital and the crime scene. DSP Tenge said efforts were being made to get the two others arrested.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey





