Fire Service Quenches Petroleum Pipeline Fire

In a swift and efficient operation, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has successfully extinguished a fire that broke out at a Booster Station located behind GTP in Tema Industrial Area.

The fire, which posed a significant risk to the surrounding area, was subdued thanks to the diligent efforts of adept firefighters and the utilization of advanced firefighting equipment.

The GNFS responded to the emergency with a team of skilled firefighters, supported by a fleet of five pumps. The pumps included Titus 4, Titus 5, Motor 4, and two engines borrowed from the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR).

Their combined efforts proved instrumental in swiftly tackling the blaze and preventing it from spreading further.

During the firefighting operation, it was discovered that a pipeline connected to the Booster Station had suffered damage and was leaking gas. In order to mitigate the risk, the affected pipeline was immediately isolated.

Furthermore, to manage the remaining gas trapped within the pipeline, firefighters employed a combination of foam compound and sacks as a precautionary measure.

The prompt response and coordinated efforts of the GNFS ensured that the fire was brought under control in a timely manner, minimizing potential damage and ensuring the safety of nearby residents and businesses.

The firefighters’ professionalism, expertise, and access to specialized equipment played a vital role in preventing the situation from escalating into a major disaster.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, with authorities working diligently to determine the exact circumstances that led to the incident. Once the investigation is concluded, appropriate measures will be taken to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The GNFS has urged residents and businesses in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or potential fire hazards to the authorities promptly. They have also emphasized the importance of adhering to fire safety protocols and ensuring that all necessary precautions are taken to prevent such incidents.

The successful containment of the fire at the Booster Station behind GTP in Tema Industrial Area stands as a testament to the dedication and effectiveness of Ghana’s firefighting personnel. Their commitment to safeguarding lives and property is commendable, and their swift response has averted a potentially disastrous situation.

By Vincent Kubi