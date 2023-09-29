MTN Supports Akropong Odwira Festival

The Management and staff of MTN Ghana have joined Okuapemhene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, and the chiefs and people of the Akuapem Traditional Council for the 2023 Odwira festival celebration with a philanthropic act.

The move by the MTN was to strengthen relationships with customers in the Akuapem State and help resolve some of the customer issues.

The management presented an amount of GH¢15,000, GHC2000 airtime and drink hampers to the Akuapem Traditional Council for the Odwira celebration.

To provide a distinct customer experience during the celebration, MTN has set up experience centres at vantage points.

Speaking at the Odwira festival celebration, the Senior Manager of MTN Ghana for the Southeast Business District, Peter Bimpeh said that MTN has supported the Odwira Festival celebrations over the past 16years.

He said that cooperation with the Akuapem Traditional Council is part of their quest to delight customers and make their lives brighter.

“At MTN we believe that, through these supports to various Traditional Areas, we help promote development in our communities. This is why we continue to support over 40 traditional councils across the country,’’ Mr Bimpeh said.

He added that MTN will help customers with their needs whilst they celebrate the Odwira.

Mr Bimpeh sought an opportunity from the Akuapem Traditional Council to extend education on Momo fraud for the customers in the area.

“We all have to help educate our cherished customers on the benefits of keeping their phones and wallets safe,’’ Mr Bimpeh urged.

-BY Daniel Bampoe