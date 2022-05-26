Fire Service Rescues Flood Victims In Cape Coast

The timely intervention of the personnel from the Ghana Fire Service has saved about 32 school children of Mustard Seed Academy in Cape Coast around the DVLA office when they were trapped in their classrooms by ravaging flood on Tuesday.

DGN Online gathered that the Regional Command’s Control room received a distress call from a teacher reporting flooding of the school, where the operational men rushed to the scene to evacuate the 32 kids whose parents said the school contacted them to come for their kids.

Thereafter the Fire Service Rescue team also managed to rescue a family of six who were trapped in their home due to flooding, when they received a distress call from Mempeasem in Cape Coast.

The Fire Service Rescuers were able to rescue the family to safer grounds and proceeded to create openings to ease the flood in the house.

On that same day, the Rescue Team swiftly responded to an emergency call from the head of the Electricity Section.

The crux of the distress call was that floodwater was about deluging the basement/tunnel of the Science Block where electrical cables that serve that block are installed.

The Crew was quickly dispatched to the scene and primed out the floodwater from the basement to save the situation and the electrical cables from total flood water delugement.

BY Daniel Bampoe