One Dead, Driver Injured At Mataheko Crash

An unidentified woman has met her untimely death at EMEFS Estate Junction off the Tema-Akosombo highway on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

The incident happened when a Howo tipper truck with registration number GN 1926-15, loaded with gravels and heading towards Tema crashed into a Toyota Hiace bud with registration number GN 578-22, fallen on the unidentified woman believed to be a watermelon seller, killing her instantly as well as leaving the driver of the Tipper truck trapped.

The trapped injured driver was extricated and evacuated by the Personnel Fire Service Rescuers from the Motorway Fire Station upon arrival at the accident scene and sent to the Tema General Hospital for treatment via an Ambulance.

The lifeless body of the woman was also extricated, retrieved and subsequently handed over to the MTTD of the Police Service who had deposited it at the Tema General Hospital morgue for preservation and identification.

The rear of the Toyota Hiace was damaged while the Tipper Truck had some damages on its bucket and head compartment.

Meanwhile, the cause of the accident is not readily known as Afienya MTTD said they opened investigation into the incident.

By Vincent Kubi