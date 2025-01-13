Fire Service Seeks Public Support Amid Fires

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has raised concerns about the increasing number of commercial fires across the country.

Public Relations Officer (PRO), Desmond Ackak, noted several recent incidents, including fires at the Kantamanto Market, Kwadaso Timber Market in Kumasi, Aboabo Timber Market in Tamale, and Techiman Market.

Speaking in an interview on Guide Midday News, on Guide Radio, Mr. Ackak linked the fires to negligence by users of market facilities, coupled with unfavorable weather conditions.

“The dry and windy weather has exacerbated the situation. People burn refuse or sawdust without ensuring the fire is completely out before leaving, leading to uncontrollable flames,” he explained.

The GNFS also cited delayed calls to report incidents as a major challenge.

“For example, the Techiman Market fire started at 9:30 pm, but we were called nearly 30 minutes later. Despite this, we swiftly deployed resources and managed to save over 700 stalls and nearby structures,” he added.

Mr. Ackak expressed frustration with the public’s tendency to record fire incidents on their phones instead of contacting emergency services.

“Our emergency numbers haven’t changed, yet people prioritize taking videos over calling for help. This delays response times and worsens the situation,” he lamented.

The GNFS spokesperson also noted that some fires, like the one at Kantamanto Market, appear suspicious, with flames igniting at multiple points simultaneously. Preliminary investigations are ongoing to determine the exact causes.

In addition to human factors, logistical challenges hamper firefighting efforts, he said, adding, “Our fire appliances are aged, and water supply issues in some areas complicate our work. Despite these hurdles, we’ve maintained a robust maintenance culture to keep our equipment functional.”

Mr. Adade called on the public, philanthropists, and authorities to support the GNFS with modern fire engines, personal protective equipment (PPE), and functional fire hydrants.

“We need collective advocacy to improve our resources. Without modernizing markets and enforcing safety protocols, these fires will persist, affecting livelihoods and development,” he warned.

The GNFS spokesperson emphasized his commitment to protecting lives and property while urging market managers to implement stricter safety measures.

“Our reports are shared with relevant authorities, and we continue to educate the public on fire prevention to minimize future incidents,” Mr. Adade concluded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu