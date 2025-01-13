Sunyani Queenmother, Acting House Of Chiefs President In Succession Dispute

Pix. Yaw Agyare Installed as Paramount chief of Sunyani with stool name Odeefuo Ogyeamansan Boahene Korkor II among disagreement with queen mother and king makers

Tension is rising in the Sunyani Traditional Area due to a dispute between the Queenmother Nana Akosua Asor Dua Asor Brayie II and the Acting President of the Sunyani House of Chiefs, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, over who should succeed the late Paramount Chief, Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawire II.

This disagreement has led to divisions within the traditional council, with some members supporting the Queenmother while others backed the acting President, Nana Kwaku Sarbeng, who is also the Akwamuhene of the area.

As a result of this conflict, two eligible individuals have been enstooled separately as Omanhene of Sunyani; Yaw Agyare, whose stool name is Odeafuo Ogyeamansan, was installed and backed by the Akwamuhene, while Kofi Manu Adom received support from Busuapenyi.

In an interview with a local radio station, Ark FM, the Queenmother indicated that plans were underway to install a rightful successor with assistance from other kingmakers. If successful, this would result in three acclaimed chiefs for the area.

The kingmakers of the Sunyani Traditional Area include the Akwamuhene, Twafourhene, Adontehene, Benkuhene, Nifahene, Kyidomhen, and Krotihene.

However, a media release signed by the Acting President revealed that due to circumstances beyond their control, the Kyidomhene and Krontihene were not part of the vetting process.

He emphasised that the selection process adhered to the customs and traditions of the Sunyani people.

Yaw Agyare, 46 years old, was among six candidates presented by the Queenmother and met all criteria to be recognised as the paramount chief of the traditional area.

Insider sources suggest that Agyare’s selection by the kingmakers did not sit well with the Queenmother, leading to a clash with the Akwamuhene. Although she presented all names to the vetting committee (kingmakers), Agyare was unanimously chosen as the most suitable candidate.

A separate release signed by Akwamuhene, Nana Akosua Asor Dua Asor Brayie II, stated that she presented seven names for consideration, including Yaw Agyare and Kofi Manu Adom.

She confirmed that all seven individuals were qualified for vetting and hailed from the three gates of Nana Akosua Dua, Nana Amma Biani, and Nana Kwantwiwaa—all from the lineage of the Boahene Korkor family.

The kingmakers expressed confusion over why she failed to accept their chosen candidate and proceeded to install Yaw Agyare as the substantive Paramount Chief of Sunyani.

They asserted that all actions were taken by the Chieftaincy Act LI 1972 (2010) and the declaration of customary law by the Sunyani Traditional Council Instrument.

Mr. Yaw Agyare was officially installed as the paramount chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area at the Sunyani Old Palace under the stool name Odeefuo Ogyeamansan Boahene Korkor II.

Following his installation on January 7, 2025, he was celebrated with singing, dancing, and drumming as he was carried shoulder-high through the principal streets of Sunyani.

The misunderstanding surrounding this succession led to the arrest of the Akwamuhene and others by police at the request of Abakomahene Nana Mensah Abrampah, who alleged that locks to the old Sunyani palace were broken and rites were performed to install a new Paramount Chief there.

As the keeper of the palace, his concerns prompted police action. It is important to note that both the Akwamuhene and his alleged accomplices were interrogated and subsequently granted bail on the same day.

By Daniel Y. Dayee, Sunyani