Firefighters Rescue 16 In Dawn Highway Crash

A victim being attended to by some firefighters

Firefighters from the Bechem Fire Station swiftly responded to a distress call at about 5:38 a.m. on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, following a head-on collision between a Ford Transit (AS 7172-23) and a Kia Rhino (AS 3058-X) at Nyamebekyere along the Sunyani-Kumasi highway.

An eight-member rescue team, led by STNO II Simon Yeboah, rushed to the scene and extricated all sixteen occupants involved in the crash—fourteen (14) from the Ford Transit and two (2) from the Kia Rhino. The victims were immediately transported to the Bechem Government Hospital and PISGAH Advanced Medical Center for treatment.

Although the passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries, officials confirmed that no fatalities were recorded. Both vehicles, however, were left badly damaged.

The cause of the accident is yet to be established as investigations continue.

FROM David Afum, Bechem