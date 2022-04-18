Firemen Rescues A Trapped Man From A Caved-In Well At Afutuakwa In Assin Fosu

A defective well that was being worked on caved-in on a man who was contracted to fix it on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Afutuakwa behind the Assin Fosu Divisional Police Headquarters.

The Fire Crew quickly responded and tirelessly rescued the victim and quickly handed him over to a standby Ambulance Service team for first aid treatment and onward transportation to the hospital.

Unfortunately the victim was later pronounced dead at the St. Francis hospital in Assin Fosu. Thanks to Ghana Police Service, National Disaster Management Organisation, Shimzi Construction Company that came in with an excavator and the Traditional Authority for extending a helping hand in managing the situation.