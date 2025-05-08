First American Elected Pope

History was made at the Vatican yesterday as Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost of the United States was elected the first-ever American pope.

The 69-year-old cleric from Chicago will be known as Pope Leo XIV, following his selection by the College of Cardinals on the second day of the conclave.

The traditional white smoke billowed above the Sistine Chapel on Thursday, signaling to the world that a new pope had been chosen.

The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers as excitement rippled through the gathered faithful. Priests made the sign of the cross, nuns wept, and chants of “Viva il papa!” filled the air in anticipation of the official announcement.

The name of the new pontiff was revealed when a top cardinal stepped onto the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica and uttered the historic phrase: “Habemus papam!” — Latin for “We have a pope!” He then announced Cardinal Prevost’s birth name in Latin and revealed the name the new pope had chosen: Leo XIV. Moments later, the new pope made his first public appearance and imparted his inaugural blessing to the cheering crowd from the same balcony.

At that moment, in the so-called “Room of Tears,” Pope Leo XIV would have donned his papal vestments for the first time — a space named for the overwhelming emotion and weight of responsibility that many feel upon election to the papacy.

Pope Leo XIV brings decades of global experience to the role. Before joining the Vatican leadership, he served as a missionary and later a bishop in Peru. Most recently, he led the Vatican office responsible for appointing bishops worldwide — a role that positioned him as a key figure in shaping the Church’s leadership under Pope Francis.

Known for his pastoral approach and administrative acumen, Pope Leo XIV is expected to continue the reform-minded legacy of his predecessor, with a focus on inclusivity and strengthening the Church’s presence across diverse regions.

His election came after 133 voting cardinals deliberated in secrecy during the conclave, held inside the Vatican. A successful candidate must receive at least two-thirds of the votes. Cardinal Prevost’s wide-ranging experience and alignment with ongoing Church reforms are believed to have secured him the support needed.

By Ernest Kofi Adu