First Batch Of Pilgrims Airlifted From Tamale To Saudi

Some of the pilgrims at the Yakubu Tali International Airport

The first batch of four hundred and twenty-five (425) pilgrims have been airlifted from the Yakubu Tali International Airport en route to Madina, Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj.

The airlift of pilgrims is scheduled to take place daily using an Airbus A330-941 operated by Lion Air, beginning on May 10, 2025, and end on May 15, 2025.

During a farewell ceremony at Yakubu Tali International Airport, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, stated that government is committed to ensuring that Muslims can perform this year’s Hajj with ease.

“The government has worked tirelessly to facilitate this year’s Hajj for Muslims, including reducing fees and processing the passport application for pilgrims,” he said.

He urged the pilgrims to act as ambassadors for Ghana and to exhibit good behaviour in Saudi Arabia, saying, “Remember your country and pray for us, as well as for the John Mahama-led administration, so that we may all benefit from a well-run government.”

The minister assured the Muslim community of the government’s ongoing support to ensure that this year’s pilgrimage is a success.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale