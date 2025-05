The late Wilberforce Mfum

Wilberforce Mfum, one of the oldest players of the Black Stars and Asante Kotoko, has passed on aged 88.

Mfum played alongside greats like Rev. Osei Kofi (alive), Aggrey Fynn, Edward Acquah, Ofei Dodoo, Adarkwa, Kofi Pare, Eddy Grant, Jones Attuquayfio, Amusa Gbadamoshie among others in the Black Stars.

He was known for tearing the net with his thunderbolt shots.