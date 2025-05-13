GOC Congratulates Relay Team

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has congratulated the men’s 4×100 Athletic Relay Team on their qualification to the World Athletics Championship scheduled for September 2025 in Tokyo.

In a May 11, 2025 release, the GOC stated that “the display by Ghana’s relay team – comprising Joseph Paul Amoah, Sean Safo-Antwi, Fuseini Ibrahim, Barnabas Aggerh, Mustapha Alufu Bokpin – at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, is indeed remarkable.”

Over the years, the GOC observed “the performance of the men’s 4×100 relay team has been a source of pride to all Ghanaians. It is a testament to the sporting talents that abound in the country.

“We, at the Ghana Olympic Committee recognise the hard work, discipline, dedication of the current 4×100 relay team, and we encourage other Ghanaian athletes in other sports to learn from their example,” the GOC added.

The GOC stressed that it is their hope that this is just the beginning of many more accomplishments that will put Ghana in the medal zone of global competitions.

“We wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations also to Ghana Athletics, led by its President, Fusseini Bawah, who have been consistent in churning out top athletes for the country,” the GOC President, Richard Akpokavie, stated in the release.