CDM Slams Mahama Over ‘Betrayal Of Trust’

President John Mahama

The Centre for Democratic Movement (CDM) has sharply criticised President John Dramani Mahama and his administration for what it describes as a betrayal of trust, following the government’s failure to abolish the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy.

The group, in a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday, said Mahama’s U-turn on the levy, despite promising its removal during the 2024 election campaign, undermines public confidence in his leadership.

According to the CDM, the President had repeatedly labelled the tax as “needless” and pledged to eliminate it to ease the economic burden on ordinary Ghanaians.

This promise, the group noted, was a central theme of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s campaign and was embraced by many citizens suffering under inflation and economic hardship. The decision to maintain the levy, now attributed to International Monetary Fund (IMF) conditionalities, has left many disillusioned.

The CDM argues that political leadership must be anchored in integrity and consistency, warning that Mahama’s reversal signifies a dangerous precedent of prioritising expediency over principle.

The group cited Article 36(1) of the 1992 Constitution, which obliges the state to ensure the right to decent living standards, suggesting that the continued levy contravenes both national and international obligations.

Calling for immediate action, the CDM demanded a clear roadmap for abolishing the tax, a formal apology from the President, and a legislative reaffirmation of ethical governance.

“To continue collecting this levy while citing IMF conditions is not only contradictory but demeaning,” the group said, urging the Mahama administration to restore public trust through moral leadership.