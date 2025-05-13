Protozoa Leads Opioid Awareness March In Suhum

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Suhum Constituency, Frank Asiedu Bekoe, aka Protozoa, has led a street awareness programme against opioid abuse in the municipality.

The awareness march was held under the auspices of the Suhum Joint Task Force against Drug and Substance Abuse & Prevention, which the MP established.

The taskforce has worked tirelessly since it was established through meetings and coordination with experts on how to strategise towards addressing the drug menace.

It was a successful exercise which brought the subject of drug abuse to the front burner of social discussions in the municipality.

The excited MP expressed gratitude to the Municipal Health Directorate at Suhum, Chiefs, community members, Assembly Members, Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Tailors and Dressmakers Association, artisans, Progressive Transport Owners’ Association (PROTOA), religious leaders and other youth-based organisations for leading the charge.

“I commend all of the task force members for their hard work culminating into this event.

“My office will continue our fight to protect Suhum communities and every single person within the Suhum community from the drug menace,” he stated.