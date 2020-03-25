First Covid-19 Casualty Buried

Tarek Minkara

THE FIRST person reportedly killed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country has been buried.

Tarek Minkara, 62, died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi over the weekend.

His remains were interred at the Tafo Cemetery in Kumasi on Sunday in the presence of a few health professionals and officials from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), as well as some family members.

Prior to the burial, quantities of chemicals were sprayed all over the body. Some eyewitnesses have disclosed that the spraying was carried out to avert the spread of the COVID-19.

After the spraying of the chemicals, Islamic prayers were said for the late Lebanese man.

Minkara was a prominent Lebanese businessman born and bred in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. His unexpected death is said to have come as a big blow to his family, friends and loved ones in Kumasi.

Reports indicate that Minkara’s family is debunking claims that he was killed by coronavirus.

The family insists he was suffering from pneumonia so he was not killed by the virus.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi