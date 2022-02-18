First Lady Donates GHC50,000 To Appiatse Support Fund

The First Lady of the Republic, H.E Rebecca Akufo-Addo has on Thursday, February 17, 2022 donated 50,000 Ghana cedis to the Appiatse Support Fund for the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the Appiatse community.

In her remark, the First Lady disclosed that she has already made an earlier donation of some relief items sent out to the victims of Appiatse when the incident first occurred.

She said the incident is a huge tragedy that has troubled all Ghanaians and as a senior citizen of Ghana and a mother full of emphathy for her children, is it only right that she also adds her contribution to help Appiatse.

The First Lady also encouraged all Ghanaians to do what they can to help restore the livelihoods of the people of Appiatse.

” We all have to do our bit to help restore their homes and their lives and as they say Kitua biaa nsua”

The Chairperson of the Fund, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee on behalf of the committee expressed her profound gratitude to the First lady for her empathetic gesture to the reconstruction of the Appiatse community.

Madam Joyce said the first lady has proven that she is indeed a mother of the nation, adding that she knows her contribution will go beyond material things considering her soft spot for women and children.