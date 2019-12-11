First Lady Officially Joins Eat Ghana Rice Campaign

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has officially joined the eat Ghana rice campaign.

She made a firmed pledge to support Ghana rice millers, marketers, farmers the best way she can.

Mrs. Akufo-AddoAddo made the pledge when she hosted executives of Ghana rice millers, marketers, John Agyekum Kufuor Foundation, the Ghana Rice Interprofessional Body, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at her office in Accra.

The visit by various stakeholders in the rice subsector was to seek her support for the promotion and marketing of Ghana rice.

After being briefed about the prospects, challenges of Ghana rice millers, farmers and marketers, the First Lady expressed her profound interest in supporting the growth and development of the Ghanaian rice industry.

“You have my full support,” she told the delegation comprising of Nana Adjei Ayeh II, President of the Ghana Rice Interprofessional Body; Nana Ama Oppong Duah, Policy Advisor of the Kufuor Foundation; Ebo Graham, among others.

On the agenda for discussion was the need for Government and the financial sector in Ghana to invest in Ghana rice cultivation, milling and marketing.

The First Lady who was presented with a few bags of Ghana rice brands such as Copa, Champion, Bongo Grains, among others, was briefed about the huge financial potential of the rice industry in Ghana.

She said it was very exciting that Ghana was growing its own rice.

It was her belief that the growth of the rice industry in Ghana would lead to creation of jobs and saving of foreign exchange for the country.

She spoke about how a lot of Ghanaian youth are in search of job and that the rice sector could be one area where they can gain employment.

Meanwhile, another meeting has been scheduled between the Office of the First Lady and the stakeholders to find ways in which they can come out with a communication strategy for the promotion of Ghana rice.

BY Melvin Tarlue