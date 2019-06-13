First Sky Debunks JoyNews Report Over Somanya Roads

CONSTRUCTION FIRM, First Sky Limited, has dismissed reports by Joy News that it (First Sky Limited) is responsible for the asphalt failures on the Trom Junction – Somanya-Kpong roads.

According to the Company, it was never responsible for the said job as indicated by a Joy News documentary.

In a rejoinder signed by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ernest Hammond, the construction company indicated that “our attention has been drawn to a Joy News article in which certain attributions have been made concerning First Sky Limited.”

It said “indeed our company was awarded the contract for the Reconstruction of the Trom Junction – Somanya – Kpong Project at a cost of 30.8 million cedis . This included construction of drains, culverts, earthworks, subbase,stabilized base and sealing works . This we did and handed over 100% complete.”

According to the rejoinder,

“however, a separate contract was thereafter awarded to a different construction firm to undertake an asphalt overlay on the same stretch of road. This Asphalt overlay was not done by us, neither were we consulted.”

It added that “It has come to our knowledge that there have been some sectional failures of the asphalt overlay which has developed into some potholes on the corridor.”

The rejoinder indicated that “we therefore wish to make it known that First Sky Limited is not responsible for the asphalt failures being experienced on that project. The last 4 km of that corridor which was not asphalted, but was constructed by us , remains intact and in very good condition.”

It stated that

“secondly there was an attribution of project cost overrun as a result of delays which is false.”

It explained that “This was as a result of a variation order of 4.6 million cedis issued to us on the main contract to construct the Somanya bypass from the Yilo Krobo District assembly to the Somanya- Akuse Junction Road.”

It noted that “engineers did this to divert traffic from the main Somanya Township through this bypass for travellers. This road has greatly reduced traffic in the Somanya township especially at the roundabout since most commuters without business in Somanya mainly use this route to Akuse, Akosombo and Ho etc, as it is shorter and faster.”

“I further wish to state that this information is verifiable from the relevant government agencies, i.e Ghana Highways Authority and Department Of Urban Roads. We will continue to work diligently in the utmost interest of mother Ghana,” according to the release.

BY Melvin Tarlue