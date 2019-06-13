NUGS Engages Bawumia Over Kidnappings

The National Union of Ghana Students on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, paid a working visit to the Office of Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia at the jubilee house in Ghana.

The discussions centered on how to safeguard the safety of students in light of the increased insecurity as a result of the kidnapping, the sanitation drive by the Government and the recent flooding in the country.

The engagement was also on the digitalization agenda by the government and how NUGS can partner it in it’s development agenda for the nation.

The Vice President was elated to welcome the delegation of NUGS led by its president, Tinkaro Asare Osei

Delving into the urgent question of insecurity and the recent spate of kidnappings, Mr. Osei stated “in a time that insecurity is set to encroach on our country’s peace, it’s prudent we link up with government to find robust, proactive and lasting solutions to it so we can protect our constituents, the future of Ghana.”

He said “there’s fear and panic in our students and as a Union we are doing our best to calm them down and promote strong belief in our country’s security”.

The NUGS president commended the Government on the swift actions taken by the security services on the issue of the kidnapping of the Canadian volunteers.

He expressed confidence in the capacity of the Government to solve security challenges facing the country and urged the security services to put appropriate measures in place for the return of the three kidnapped girls from Takoradi.

Reflecting on the theme of sanitation, the NUGS President, Mr. Osei lauded the Government’s vision to make Accra, the cleanest city in Africa by 2020.

According to him, “the vision is possible only with the maximum cooperation of the Ghanaian people and pledged NUGS willingness to do it’s part to achieve this patriotic objective.”

The Union commended the Vice President on the Digital Address System, the National Identification Card and other wonderful projects his office is spearheading.

Dr Bawumia encouraged the NUGS delegation to be relentless with their service towards the Ghanaian Student and expressed his Government’s readiness to work with NUGS on propagating the message of increasing sanitation standards in order to achieve our common goal of Accra being Africa’s cleanest city by 2020.

