Arrest Warrant ‘Humbles’ Ofosu Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

AFTER HIS arrest on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, by the Police National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, and his lawyers appear to be cooperating now with the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service (CID).

Mr Ofosu Ampofo reported himself to the police investigating team today, June 13, upon his release last Tuesday as part of his bail condition.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo arrived around 1:55pm today accompanied by his Counsels ; Mr Tony Lithur, Abraham Amaliba and Barbara Serwaa Asamoah as well as some party executives.

He left the CID Headquarters in Accra around 2:13pm.

Prior to his arrest, he remained elusive as the police tracked him from one area to the other until yesterday when his cup was full and he had no place to turn to.

Armed with the arrest warrant, a team of cops traced the party chairman to Cantonment through intelligence.

He was quickly sent to his house, as part of police routine, to search his abode for telltale evidences in the investigation.

Interestingly, after calling the bluff of the police after he was invited before the issuance of the arrest warrant, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo’s lawyer said they now want to cooperate with the CID.

Addressing journalists at the CID Headquarters, Lawyer Abraham Amaleba said, “we want to cooperate with the CID because we do not want to say things that will undermine the state institution so we will come back next week Wednesday as they told us to come back…sic” .

He revealed that after meeting the investigating team led by the Deputy Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department, Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP) George Tweneboah, Mr Ampofo was asked to report again on Wednesday, June 19 , 2019 around 2pm.

BY Melvin Tarlue