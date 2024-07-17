First Sky Group To Construct 50 Churches For AG

Rev. Stephen Wengam with Deacon Eric Seddy Kutortse and other management members of First Sky Group at the sod-cutting ceremony

First Sky Group, a wholly-owned Ghanaian holding entity, has embarked on a project to construct 50 churches and 50 mission houses for the Assemblies of God (AG) Ghana.

The move is a significant milestone in the company’s philanthropic efforts, demonstrating its dedication to giving back to the community and spreading the message of faith and hope.

To officially kick start the project, a sod-cutting ceremony was organised for the first building christened, ‘The Legacy Temple’ at the New Ningo Prampram site by the First Sky Group in partnership with AG Ghana.

The churches, ranging from 200 to 450-seater capacity comes with washroom in the pastor’s office, general office and general washrooms for both men and women while the mission houses feature a master bedroom with toilet and bath, other rooms, a hall, kitchen and a study room.

Chairman of First Sky Group, Deacon Eric Seddy Kutortse, said “we as First Sky Group, directors, management and staff resolved to put together 30% of all our profits from our subsidiaries for kingdom works and bring relief to humanity”.

According to him, they have fulfilled their commitment religiously over the past eight years till now, where a number of 72 churches have been constructed and the adoption of the Renal Unit of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital with the cost of about GH¢34 million.

“This year, God has spoken to us to construct 50 churches to eliminate churches from classrooms, under the trees, give decent roof, and bring dignity to the priesthood,” he revealed.

He disclosed that by the end of this year, he strongly believes they would be done with the construction of the project at different locations including New Ningo Prampram, Amasaman, Djantor, Mambrobi and all other areas.

Mr. Kutortse mentioned they are adding two bedroom houses for the use of pastors that would be allocated to those churches for them to be able to perform their duties effectively.

General Superintendent, AG Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, said the “First Sky Group, management and his wife are here to cut the sod for the construction of the 50 churches at different location because they have responded to the call of helping us build temples for our churches who hitherto, cannot raise the resources to build them,”.

He mentioned that the Assemblies of God in 1931 was the first Pentecostal church to be built in the Northern Region (Yendi) and has now grown to become a mighty ‘Baobab Tree’ with close to 800,000 members in every district and region.

“Because our church began in the rural areas, about 60% of our church is in rural Ghana and as a result it impacts on the economy of the church because a lot of our churches are struggling to put up a temple for worship since we cannot resource it,” he said.

According to him, when they took office, the Lord gave them a vision to christen the transformation agenda anchored in Micah 4:1 and 2, meaning the end time church must be influential, powerful, model and resourceful.

He, thus, appreciated the First Sky Group for their support and urged everyone to follow in their steps.

Dzaasetse of Prampram traditional area, Asafoatse Odjadam IV, urged other organizations to help build the church to install faith and the word of God into the heart of the public.

By Janet Odei Amponsah