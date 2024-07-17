Sunyani Market Women Case: Assembly Appeals For Out-Of-Court Settlement

Market women at the court premises

The Sunyani Municipal Assembly, facing a court suit over an eviction order issued to market women for a new market project sponsored by the World Bank, has appealed for an out-of-court settlement to prevent project delays.

The scheduled hearing of the case on July 16, 2024, at Sunyani High Court 3 did not proceed as both parties were directed to reach an agreement and present their positions for court adoption.

A new date of July 25, 2024, has been set for both parties to finalise proposals for potential adoption by the court to facilitate the out-of-court settlement.

Counsel for the market women, Dauda Awudu, emphasised the need for the assembly to provide a written proposal subject to approval by the women, or counter proposals if necessary.

“We are expecting the proposal from the assembly in writing. If we are satisfied then we go ahead but if not, we also make a counter proposal. When the proposal is satisfied we forward it to the court for adoption.

We shall use next week to trash out all these so that by the next sitting on 25, July 2024, we can present it to the court for adoption,” Mr. Dauda Awudu told the paper.

The Nana Bosoma Market Container Traders Association, who were being ejected from their current trading location by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly, a few weeks ago sued the Assembly for lack of compensation after they had already invested a significant amount in the construction of their containers.

By Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani