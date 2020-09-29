Fisheries Minister to give update on Success of Aquaculture Development

Elizabeth Afoley Quaye

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, will tomorrow September 30, outline interventions that have been rolled out by government to boost the aquaculture sub sector.

The minister is expected to share also, insight on measures the ministry has put in place to ensure enforcement and compliance to the fisheries laws and regulations when she takes her turn at the Meet-the-Press series organized by the Information Ministry.

She will provide an update on activities of the National Premix Fuel Secretariat and how it has been able to stem the tide.

The Meet the Press series will be carried live on GTV and all Ministry of Information’s (MOI’s) social media platforms.

By Melvin Tarlue