Gospel Veterans Evoke Holy Spirit At Women In Worship 2020

The top gospel acts on stage

Some of Ghana’s top gospel veterans staged unforgettable performances at this year’s ‘Women In Worship’ gospel concert.

The concert, which was held under the theme: ‘Alpha & Omega’, came off at the UPSA auditorium, Madina, attended by over 500 patrons on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

It was a night of unforgettable experiences, which was tagged by many as a spirit-filled encounter with God.

Eleven legendary gospel artistes performed their back-to-back hit songs which transformed lives, restored hope and directed the path of patrons to Christ through music.

Among those who performed were Bernice Office, Abaawa Connie, Rev. Esther Nyamekye, Helena Rhabbles, Amy Newman, Stella Aba Seal and Hannah Marfo.

The rest were Mary Ghansah, Diana Hopeson, Tiwaa of Yaw Sarpong fame and Tagoe Sisters.

