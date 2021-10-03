Five Armed Robbers Arrested In Volta Region

The Ghana Police Service in a joint operation has arrested five armed robbers at Afiedeyenga in the Volta Region.

According to the Police service in its post on Facebook, the operation was conducted last Saturday around 11:30 pm by a joint team of police officers and people of the town.

The robbers as gathered attacked a shop and shot into a vehicle.

No casualty was recorded.

“Full updates will be shared with the public in due course. Police-community partnership Is the master key to crime-fighting” the Police stated.

BY Daniel Bampoe